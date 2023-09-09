EMPORIUM — Marlin Bressi, author of “Pennsylvania Oddities,” will be the guest speaker at the Cameron County Historical Society’s fall membership event at 2 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Emporium VFW.
Bressi compiled a panoply of unsolved mysteries and unusual happenings throughout the history of the Keystone State, from unsolved mysteries, headless corpses and missing persons to ghosts and missing treasure. Among other stories, he will share the strange but true story of James Sharp, also known as Peter Hauntz, Pennsylvania’s mysterious puppet master who toured lumber camps throughout the state including Cameron County.
Bressi is an author and history buff. Currently residing in Harrisburg, he is a coal region native and graduate of Mount Carmel Area High School.
Bressi is the author of other nonfiction books including “Hairy Men in Caves: True Stories of America’s Most Color Hermits” and hosts the Pennsylvania Oddities podcast, now in its fourth season.
Event admission is $15. Refreshments are included, with memberships available upon arrival. Call (814) 486-4314 to RSVP.