With the ever-growing list of Halloween-themed events planned in the region, it is safe to say that this is the first Halloween since the Covid pandemic scare that individuals have countless events to choose from in order to celebrate this Halloween holiday.
In the region on Saturday, get a start early with the Pumpkin Patch: Jeffers Comedy Magic Show at 11 a.m. at the Bradford Area Public Library. Dave Jeffers is returning to the library with his inside comedy magic show which will also feature a small petting zoo and pumpkin patch outside, weather permitting. Children will be able to choose their own pumpkin from the patch. Registration for this event is necessary, call (814) 362-6527 for more information.
The Bradford Manor has planned a trunk-or-treat event from 1 to 4 p.m. which is open and free to the public. Participants are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes. There will also be hot cocoa and cookie treats.
Later in Bradford on Saturday, another Trunk-or-Treat event is scheduled from 5:45 to 7 p.m. at the Bradford Family YMCA, which will be held no matter the weather. If the weather happens to be rainy or too cold the event will move indoors.
Not quite Halloween related, but a bit frightening and fun none-the-less the Bradford Little Theatre will be performing Little Shop of Horrors at 7:30 p.m. at the Togi’s Playhouse at 18 Welch Ave. in Bradford. Tickets are required, and this show is almost sold out. Tickets are a cost of $15. The doors will open 30 min before the show begins. Tickets are available at www.bradfordlittletheatre.org, Togi’s Family Restaurant and at the door, if still available.
Also in the area on Saturday evening, the Lewis Run Volunteer Fire Department will host their annual Ham & Turkey Raffle beginning at 5 p.m. at the firehall. The first raffle is slated to begin at 6 p.m. All raffles will be $1 each. There will also be a Chinese auction, pull off tabs and a 50/50. The event will also include free beverages, popcorn and hot dogs, while supplies last.
Elsewhere throughout the region on Saturday, there is a haunted path planned from 1 to 3 p.m. and again from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Kane Area High School.
In James City, the Highland Township Recreation Association is holding a pumpkin carving and scarecrow building event starting at 2 p.m. Supplies will be provided, but individuals must pre-register to reserve a carving pumpkin. If unable to register make sure to bring a pumpkin to be carved by your child. This event will also include a visit from Four Seasons Petting Zoo, as well as free food and beverages and baked goods available for purchase.
In Cyclone, the Hilltop Volunteer Fire Department will host a trunk-or-treat event from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
In St. Marys, trick-or-treat will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Earlier in the day on Saturday, in St. Marys Kids Halloween Costume Contest will be held from noon until 7 p.m. at Anytime, Lunchtime. Bring the kids in costume to take photos by the Halloween themed spooky backdrop, then post online to enter the contest. Prizes will be awarded. For more information contact Anytime, Lunchtime at 306 State Street.
In Turtlepoint, trunk-or-treat will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Turtlepoint Park.
Roulette’s trunk-or-treat is also scheduled on Saturday from 5 to 6 p.m. at the firehall. Their trick-or-treat hours immediately follow, from 6 to 8 p.m.
In Coudersport, a trunk-or-treat is scheduled at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Coudersport Borough office, with door-to-door trick-or-treating to be held from 6 p.m. until lights out.
Also on Saturday, but in Emporium, is a Halloween Spooktacular at the Cameron County Chamber of Commerce and Artisan Center which begins at 3 p.m.
Moving into Sunday, the Bradford Little Theatre is performing the last showing of Little Shop of Horrors at 2 p.m. at the Togi’s Playhouse at 18 Welch Ave. in Bradford. Tickets are required, and this show is also almost sold out. Tickets are a cost of $15. The doors will open 30 min before the show begins. Tickets are available at www.bradfordlittletheatre.org, Togi’s Family Restaurant and at the door, if still available.
The McKean County Fair Association will be hosting a trunk-or-treat from 3 to 5 p.m. at the fairgrounds.
Norwich Township will host a trunk-or-treat from 6 to 7 p.m.
Also in Norwich Township on Sunday, the Norwich Township Fire Department ladies auxiliary has planned to co-host with the John Berg Memorial Legion Post #976 auxiliary, a children’s Halloween-themed party from 5 to 6 p.m. (before the scheduled trunk-or-treat) at the Crosby ball field. However, if there is inclement weather Sunday the children’s party will be held at the Norwich Township Firehall.
In addition to the previously listed Halloween-themed events on Sunday, ATA staff and the Bradford Landmark Society have partnered with the Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce, Allegheny National Forest Visitors Bureau, the City of Bradford and Tops Market to bring free rides while listening to historical facts about downtown Bradford. The trolley rides will begin at 11 a.m. from the Tops Parking lot, and will run every half hour until 2 p.m. Each ride will probably take about 25 minutes and will end up back at Tops.
In Smethport, the St. Elizabeth Church will be hosting its annual Community Turkey Dinner from noon to 2 p.m. The dinner, which is take-out only, is free and all are welcome. Meals will be ready to go in a take-out container. People can drive up, tell volunteers how many dinners they would like and the dinners will be handed directly to them or placed in their vehicles. Donations are welcome. Whatever is donated will be given to the Smethport Community Food Bank.
Although there is a large selection of Halloween events scheduled throughout the weekend the largest concentration of events has been scheduled for Halloween day on Monday.
Regular trick-or-treat hours will be held from 6 to 7:30 for the City of Bradford; Bradford Township; Foster Township; Smethport; Otto Township; Mount Jewett and Lafayette Township.
Trick-or-treat hours for Shinglehouse, Eldred and Lewis Run run from 6 to 8 p.m.
Also in Lewis Run, the Lewis Run Volunteer Fire Department will host a trunk-or-treat event from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the firehall.
In Bradford on Monday, the Sawyer Evangelical Church at 777 South Kendall Ave. will hold a Fall Fest celebration from 6 to 7:30 p.m., as a safe alternative to Halloween. Grace Lutheran Church has also planned their own trunk-or-treat event from 6 to 7:30 p.m. with the theme of “Fairy Tales,” which will feature candy, snacks, games and more.
In addition on Monday, in Port Allegany, the Open Arms Church will host a trunk-or-treat event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the town square.
In Otto Township, a trunk-or-treat event will be held at the Otto Township Fire Department from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
In Kane, the Kane Area Community Center will hold indoor trick-or-treating hours from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Regular trick-or-treat hours in Kane will coincide at the same time. The Lutheran Home at Kane will host an indoor trick-or-treat parade from 4 to 5 p.m.
In Mount Jewett, Hamlin Bank & Trust Co. has planned a costume parade at 5 p.m. with a costume contest to follow at the Mount Jewett Volunteer Fire Department.
In Lafayette Township, a trunk-or-treat event is scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lafayette Township Firehall. Lafayette Township residents are invited to the firehall to hand out treats.
The Sergeant Township Board of Supervisors announced their Halloween celebrations would take place from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Clermont Volunteer Fire Department building.
The Shinglehouse Borough plans to hold their trick-or-treat hours between 6 and 8 p.m., by porch-light invitation.
In addition to trunk-or-treat and trick-or-treat schedules for Monday, in Bradford the Howard Hanna Professionals office at 90 Mechanic St. will hold an open house and costume party from 4 to 8 p.m. with treats provided (and tricks optional.)
Pitt-Bradford’s Division of Communication and the Arts will host a Haunted Mansions Free Lecture at their Bromeley Theater from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The hour-long lecture will explore the evolution of the Victorian home to the quintessential haunted house. This event is free and open to everyone.
During the same time frame, the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford will also be hosting the Kinzua Quality Deer Cooperative for their annual Deer Season “Kick-Off.” This event from noon to 4 p.m. will be held in the Frame-Westerberg Commons, Mukaiyama University Room. For more information about this event, contact John Dzemyan at jdzemyan@verizon.net.
In Benezette, the Elk Country Visitor Center at 134 Homestead Drive will host a fun-filled day of spooktacular crafts, games and treats from 1 to 4 p.m. At 2 p.m. they will hold a costume parade with Benny the Bull Elk leading the way. For more information, contact staff at (814) 787-5173.