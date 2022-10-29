Paw Patrol at Boo Bash

This young girl, dressed as her favorite character from Paw Patrol, attended Boo Bash on Friday night in Bradford. The Foster Brook Creamery partnered with the Little Beauty Shop & Boutique to hold a family fun event called Boo Bash from 5 to 8 p.m. with games, crafts, face painting, costume contest, bounce house, haunted house and trunk-or-treat.

 Era photo by Daniella Langianese

With the ever-growing list of Halloween-themed events planned in the region, it is safe to say that this is the first Halloween since the Covid pandemic scare that individuals have countless events to choose from in order to celebrate this Halloween holiday.

In the region on Saturday, get a start early with the Pumpkin Patch: Jeffers Comedy Magic Show at 11 a.m. at the Bradford Area Public Library. Dave Jeffers is returning to the library with his inside comedy magic show which will also feature a small petting zoo and pumpkin patch outside, weather permitting. Children will be able to choose their own pumpkin from the patch. Registration for this event is necessary, call (814) 362-6527 for more information.

