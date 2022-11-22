UNIVERSITY PARK — Those interested in improving the health of Pennsylvania’s waterways can attend a Penn State Extension webinar to learn about the Master Watershed Steward program, which educates and empowers volunteers to carry out watershed projects and education in their communities.

“Master Watershed Steward Information Sessions for the Pennsylvania Wilds” will occur on Dec. 8, Dec. 16 and Jan. 17. These events are designed for those who want to make a positive difference in their communities, have a keen interest in the environment, are willing to learn and teach, and have time to volunteer.

