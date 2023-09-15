A water main break on Mill Street Friday morning had about 50 to 75 residents without water service for at least half a day.
A break in a 6-inch main happened around 6 a.m. Friday on Mill Street near the railroad tracks. American Refining Group Inc. did not appear to be impacted.
Crews were on scene making repairs throughout the morning with service restoration in the early afternoon. A spokesperson of the Bradford City Water Authority said the repair took a little longer than anticipated because the crew had to trace where the leak was located.