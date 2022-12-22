Water LEAK

Students wait patiently in the stands within Bradford Area High School’s gymnasium while water leaks from the ceiling onto the gym floor on Wednesday morning, while school employees work diligently to figure out the source of the leaking water, shut the leak off and then clean up the spilled water on the gym floor before classes in the gymnasium could resume.

 Photo provided

Over the past couple months Bradford Area High School has gone through an updated transformation with the assistance of Gleason Masonry and Construction Company. Gleason’s company had been hired to take care of the bulk of the school’s reconstruction — which was finished just in time for the high school sports seasons to kick-off.

Until a hitch caught the school staff and students off guard Wednesday morning when water began leaking slowly, at first, from the ceiling above them.

