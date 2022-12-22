Over the past couple months Bradford Area High School has gone through an updated transformation with the assistance of Gleason Masonry and Construction Company. Gleason’s company had been hired to take care of the bulk of the school’s reconstruction — which was finished just in time for the high school sports seasons to kick-off.
Until a hitch caught the school staff and students off guard Wednesday morning when water began leaking slowly, at first, from the ceiling above them.
“It (the water) just kind of came out of nowhere,” explained one high school student who witnessed the leak. “Then all of a sudden the water seemed to be pouring out of the ceiling very heavily before it let up again, just moments later.”
Quickly, unfounded rumors hit social media, blaming the construction company, sheets of ice or a burst pipe.
However, none of the rumor-mill’s explanations were the actual cause. After some investigation by the proper authorities Superintendent Katy Pude announced that the leak was due to an issue with one of the new roof heating systems.
“One of the heaters on the roof, above the gym malfunctioned and the heating coil broke which caused water to leak into the gymnasium,” Pude confirmed. “The issue was caught immediately and the water was cleaned up and the unit was shut down until the company who installed it can come to make repairs.”
Luckily, there are two other heating units above the gymnasium that are functioning appropriately and are able to make up the difference of the lost device in order to keep the gym as warm as it needs to be.
During the initial leak, students participating in gym class were temporarily moved to the fitness center, while the water was cleaned from the floor and floor dried, verified Pude.
Just a note, the school did initially contact Gleason Construction and Masonry when the issue arose, but because they had no hand in the installation of the HVAC, the issue was not theirs to resolve as the subcontractor. Gleason Construction and Masonry had nothing to do with plumbing, HVAC or roofing.
According to Pude the company in charge of installing and maintaining the school’s HVAC systems will repair the bad coil as soon as they are able — until that point in time the two alternative HVACs atop the high school’s gymnasium will compensate.