The water and sewage problem at Federal Correctional Institution at McKean in Lewis Run has been resolved.
On Wednesday afternoon, officials with the facility explained that water had been restored, and the main sewage pipeline has been repaired and everything is operational.
Officials announced Tuesday that the secure facility was without water because of a blockage and pipe failure in the main sewer line, but said it was not impacting the minimum security satellite camp.
During the water outage, portable toilets and sanitation stations were provided throughout the facility. Medical care, potable water, and meals were provided to inmates.
“We discovered the break on Sunday,” the warden had explained.
There are a total of 1,090 male inmates at the prison, between the secure facility and the minimum security satellite camp. Visitors can visit the local institution’s public website
https://www.bop.gov/locations/institutions/mck/ for any updates on visitation.
Additional information about the Bureau of Prisons can be found at www.bop.gov.