Bradford City Water Authority had some good news for area motorists on Wednesday — the work on East Main Street in Bradford is almost done.
Executive Director Steve Disney explained Mortimer’s Excavating is nearing completion of the 3,500-foot portion of main line and service replacement along East Main Street. Tie-ins with the existing system have been completed. The next street will be Jerome Avenue.
“Mortimer’s have requested to continue working through the winter months,” he said. “A meeting held this week with city officials and the Department of Public Works indicated they will allow the work to continue one step at a time providing no major (complications) arise.”
Chivers Construction is continuing with the replacement of lead service lines, working in the Belleview Avenue and Summer Street areas.
“They are currently discovering 61% of the original lead lines identified in our records research were found to be lead, with 39% found to have been replaced with copper at some point over the years,” Disney said.
Both of these are part of the lead abatement project that was funded in July with $8.5 million through PENNVEST using Water Infrastructure Funding Transfer Act funds.
Two other projects had to be moved to 2023. The Marilla Brook Crossing project had to be moved due to supply chain issues, and has a revised project deadline of April 24, 2023. The Harrisburg Run water main relocation project has been moved to next year as well.
Disney said the authority has scheduled a meeting for Tuesday with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, bridge engineers and Foster Township “to confirm a workable solution to avoid relocating the water mains.”
The 2023 annual budget is being prepared, with officials waiting on November water consumption results to finalize it.
The authority hosted Steve Chausse and Zia Quereshi from Noresco on Nov. 2 to conduct plant operations reviews at the wastewater and water treatment plants. Noresco is a qualified energy services company that can assist in Pennsylvania’s Guaranteed Energy Savings Act project, which are generally 15 to 25% below cost of traditionally designed, bid and built projects, Disney said.
A resolution was approved to sign a developer agreement with SCBC Preservation LLC relative to the McKean County Housing Authority’s rehabilitation project on South Center Street and Brookline Court. Disney explained it related to the replacement of the authority’s underground utilities.
Also approved were three resolutions for potential projects to be submitted to the Pennsylvania Small Water & Sewer Grant program and the Pennsylvania H2O Grant program.
The December meeting of the authority will be held at noon Dec. 21.