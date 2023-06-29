The Bradford City Water Authority received updates on the watershed projects during Wednesday’s meeting.
Ken Kane, of Generations Forestry, told the authority that active sales on the watershed include an Ash salvage and Maple supplement and that the chipping operation to remove zero value vegetation to allow for regeneration on the Marilla Watershed has reconvened after a brief period of inactivity.
As well, Kane stated that road grading to bring loose limestone material back to the road surface was completed on the Gilbert access road.
Executive Director Steve Disney provided an update about the lead abatement and subsequent paving projects that have been ongoing. Chivers Construction has completed their contract; all restoration activities have been completed. Mortimer’s Excavating temporarily suspended their portion of the lead abatement project to complete the State Route 219 water main replacement project. Final asphalt restoration has been completed on High and Congress streets, and paving crews are planning to move to the Jerome and Burnside avenue areas next.
Disney added that Mortimer’s Excavating began the 8-inch water main replacement project on State Route 219 May 31.
“All 3,000 feet of water main has been installed and all service connections to the new main are active. The new main was connected to the system on June 27 and the old main has now been taken out of service. This eliminates one of the highest problematic areas and greatest risk to property damage along this stretch of old ductile iron water main,” Disney said.
Final restoration activities are now beginning.
Another water main project with an update is the Marilla Brook Crossing. According to Disney, this project continues to make progress and both stream crossings have been completed.
“Two services were relocated and the majority of the 12- and 14-inch mains have been installed. Pressure and bacterial testing will be performed over the next several days. Pending those results, tie-ins into the existing mains will be scheduled,” said Disney.
The authority is reviewing options to replace its aging water meters across the system due to the average age being near 24 years. They have met with representatives from Sensus, Neptune and Kamstrup over the past month to review product specifications and details. The authority continues to perform in-house research, analysis and field testing on various water meters and is planning on a decision for a meter type and vendor this year. Replacement of its 6,200 meters would begin in 2024, and be completed over a 3-year period.