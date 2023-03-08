ALLEGANY, N.Y. — On March 3, sixteen students from Archbishop Walsh Academy competed at the Alfred State College Regional Science Fair.
The winners were: Outstanding School Senior Division: Archbishop Walsh; Grand prize: Samantha Soyke: “Lettuce vs. Soil Type” 1st Place: John Neeson: “Cleanliness is Next to Godliness” 2nd place: Jon Przybyla: ”Measuring the Speed of Light With Microwaved Eggs” 3rd place: Grace Kwagalakwe: How Does pH Affect Watercress Growth?” The Grand Prize winner, Bradford, Pa., resident and Walsh Senior Samantha Soyke performed her experiment at Graham’s Greenhouse.