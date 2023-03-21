St. John's School

Walsh/STCS will move to the former St. John’s School, it’s official.

 Photo submitted

OLEAN, N.Y. — Archbishop Walsh Academy/Southern Tier Catholic School has secured a home for the future — a familiar one long rooted in faith tradition. Following the current school year, Walsh/STCS will move to the former St. John’s School to prepare for the 2023-24 academic year.

Less than a month after announcing the school would relocate next year, Walsh/STCS officials reached an agreement with the Diocese of Buffalo and St. John’s Parish to move the school from the North 24th Street campus to St. John’s on North Union Street.

