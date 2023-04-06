Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC) and the Guidance Center are hosting the April Walk with a Doc event tonight, Thursday, April 6 at 5 p.m. at the Richard E. McDowell Trail on Campus Drive.
Leading the walk are Brooke Butler, OTD, OTR/L and Brittany Fair, OTD, OTR/L. In honor of Occupational Therapy Month, the providers will discuss the benefits of occupational therapy. The walk is free and open to anyone.
If interested, register at walkwithadoc.org/Ewaiver. As an added perk, anyone who attended the walk in February and walks this month through May, will be entered to win a $150 Dunham’s Sports Gift Card to purchase a new pair of walking shoes.
An alternate indoor location at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford’s Fitness Center on Campus Drive has been reserved for the event in the case of inclement winter weather. Any changes in the location will be announced on the Walk with a Doc Bradford Facebook Page the day of the event.