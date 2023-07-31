Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC) and the Guidance Center (TGC) will host August’s Walk with a Doc at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Richard E. McDowell Trail on Campus Drive.
The walk is free and open to the public. Dr. Rachael Lobdell, pharmacist with Genoa Healthcare Pharmacy at TGC, will lead this month’s walk. Lobdell will discuss medication adherence. Anyone interested can register at walkwithadoc.org/Ewaiver.
In case of inclement weather the walk will be held at the Pitt-Bradford Fitness Center, 300 Campus Drive. Any changes in location will be announced on the Walk with a Doc Bradford Facebook page the day of the event.