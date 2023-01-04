Start the new year off in a healthy fashion by attending the Walk with a Doc event on Thursday, Jan. 5. The event will take place at the Richard E. McDowell Trail on Campus Drive, starting at 5 p.m. Be sure to arrive early, as the first 15 walkers receive a prize issued by the Guidance Center Safety Committee.
The walk is coordinated through a partnership between the Guidance Center and Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC). This month’s providers who will be leading the walk are Francesca Parry, CRNP from Universal Primary Care and Kim Ditz, CRNP from The Guidance Center. Francesca Parry, CRNP will discuss the importance of pediatric immunization and the flu vaccine.