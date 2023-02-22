DUQUESNE (AP) — A Western Pennsylvania police officer and a suspect were both taken to hospitals after being wounded in an exchange of gunfire, authorities said.
Allegheny County police say the Duquesne officer responded to a report of gunshots shortly before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday and “was immediately met by gunfire before exiting his vehicle.”
Police said the officer was wounded in a foot in the ensuing exchange of gunfire and the suspect was hit in a leg. Police said the suspect went into the basement of a vacant home and was taken into custody by other officers.
The officer and suspect were both taken to hospitals in stable condition.
Police said the 28-year-old suspect is hospitalized under police guard and will face charges including attempted homicide and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.