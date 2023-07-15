OLEAN, N.Y. — Volunteers are needed for the Remote Area Medical pop-up clinic coming to the Olean YMCA and Olean Middle School on Sept. 9 and 10.
RAM, backed mainly by volunteer assistance, provides medical, dental and vision care, for people in need. The Olean clinic seeks help from physicians, optometrists, ophthalmologists and other vision specialists, dentists, oral surgeons, hygienists and dental providers, nurses, nurse practitioners and physician’s assistants.
General support is also needed to help with data entry, register and direct patients, serve meals, and more.
SUNY Jamestown Community College’s Nursing program, St. Bonaventure University’s School of Health Professions and the University at Buffalo’s School of Dental Medicine are providing faculty and students as volunteers during the two-day clinic. Residents and staff from Universal Primary Care in Olean will also assist in providing care.
The community host groups sponsoring the event are JCC, St. Bonaventure’s BonaResponds, Olean City School District and the YMCA of the Twin Tiers.
The Olean Middle School and the Olean YMCA will serve as sites for care and other resources to help patients and families connect to needed services beyond medical needs.
The last RAM clinic in the Olean area was held at JCC’s Cattaraugus County Campus in September 2021. Thanks to the help of hundreds of professional and general volunteers, more than 300 uninsured and underserved individuals received medical, dental and optical care, over just a two day period.
More than 90,000 patients have received care through RAM clinics since its beginnings in 1985.
All volunteers are required to register at volunteer.ramusa.org prior to the start of the clinic. Contact Paula Snyder, executive director of JCC’s Cattaraugus County Campus, at (716) 376.7580 with questions.