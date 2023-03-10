Writer

Mary McLaughlin Slechta

Writer Mary McLaughlin Slechta, winner of the Kimbilio National Fiction Prize, will visit the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford March 16 to read from her work.

The reading, which is sponsored by Pitt-Bradford Arts, will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Mukaiyama University Room of the Frame-Westerberg Commons. The event is free and open to the public.

