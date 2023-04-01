HARRISBURG — PA Farm Link, in collaboration with Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Business Development Center, is offering a virtual continued education program on best practices for farmer and service professional working relationships.
The program will be from noon to 1 p.m. April 25, online only.
Kaitlyn Davis and Joy Kirkpatrick, Division of Extension educators will provide an overview of a research project they are conducting to learn more about how farm businesses can best work with service professionals for productive outcomes.
This webinar will be beneficial to anyone involved with agriculture in a professional setting. Farmers will also find the information helpful as they consider working relationships in their farm businesses.
The webinar is free but registration is required and available at https://pafarmlink.org/register-online/.