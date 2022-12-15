COUDERSPORT — Cherry Springs State Park is offering a free, virtual “Know Before You Go Stargazing” at noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
The programs are identical.
✓ Unlimited website access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Daily Pass
|$3.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$24.00
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$67.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$120.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$195.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Rain and freezing rain this morning with a changeover to snow for the afternoon. Some icing possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow and ice expected..
Snow showers early with a steadier snow developing late. Low 33F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: December 15, 2022 @ 10:00 am
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southeast winds to 30 knots and waves 3 to 5 feet. * WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Erie from Ripley to Buffalo. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions that could capsize or damage small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Wintry mix. Ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch. Snow and sleet accumulations of 1 to 5 inches and Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Warren, McKean and Elk Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The gradient in snow accumulation will increase from west to east across the advisory area with maximum snow and sleet accumulation to the east of US-219. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&
COUDERSPORT — Cherry Springs State Park is offering a free, virtual “Know Before You Go Stargazing” at noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
The programs are identical.
Through this 30-minute virtual program, first-time or novice stargazers will find out what they need to know about Cherry Springs State Park before visiting, such as what to bring, how to best plan for an evening of stargazing, and how to observe several objects in the night sky.
Those that register will receive an email with the link to join the program. This presentation is best viewed on a desktop or larger tablet. Note: This program does not take place at the park. It is online.
Register at events.dcnr.pa.gov by searching for the park name (Cherry Springs State Park) and the program title (Know Before You Go – Stargazing).
Please help local businesses by taking an online survey to help us navigate through these unprecedented times. None of the responses will be shared or used for any other purpose except to better serve our community. The survey is at: www.pulsepoll.com $1,000 is being awarded. Everyone completing the survey will be able to enter a contest to Win as our way of saying, "Thank You" for your time. Thank You!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.