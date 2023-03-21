SMETHPORT — A Virginia man waived a preliminary hearing Monday on allegations of indecent assault.
Jordan Maxey, 22, of Abilene Road, Farmville, Va., is charged with corruption of minors, a third-degree felony, and indecent assault without consent and indecent assault of a person less than 16, both second-degree misdemeanors.
According to the criminal complaint, in November 2021 and in December 2022, at a relative’s home in Liberty Township, a female victim was touched inappropriately by Maxey. The victim was under the age of 16 when the alleged assaults took place, the complaint stated.
Maxey waived a hearing Monday before District Judge Bill Todd in Smethport and remains free on $50,000 unsecured bail. He is represented by attorney Domenic Cicchinelli of DuBois.
Charge bound to court in Megan’s Law case
A charge against a Port Allegany man was bound to court at a hearing Monday for allegations that he failed to register his address as required under Megan’s Law.
Donald Saltsgiver, 52, of Park Lane Drive, is charged with one second-degree felony count of failure to comply with registration requirements.
According to the criminal complaint, he had registered his address with state police, but moved to two subsequent locations after that without updating his address as required.
District Judge Bill Todd bound the charge over to McKean County Court, and Saltsgiver was returned to jail on $10,000 bail. He is represented by the public defender’s office.