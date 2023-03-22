Local artists Rick Minard and Greg Souchik recently completed a memorial mural at the Bradford VFW Post 212 on Barbour Street. The mural, reportedly, took the two men 120 hours to complete — from design to finishing touches — and displays each of the U.S. military’s six branches: Army, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard, Air Force and Space Force.
Tiffany Cline, adjutant said, “This memorial is dedicated to the community to show that the military ensures our freedom and safety around the world.”
Each branch of the military has a unique mission within the overall mission of U.S. security and peace.
In the mural the Army has taken a knee to show respect for their fallen brothers who have been lost at war. “We wanted to symbolize honor and respect that we have lost brothers and sisters,” Cline said. The army is the dominant land power; they move into an area, secure it and instill order and value. The Army guards U.S. installations and properties throughout the world.
Sailors from the Navy protect the oceans and keep peace and stability for trade and travel. The mural displays an aircraft carrier in honor of the Navy.
The raising of the American flag is an unmistakable and iconic image. Marines are honored in the mural by Minard and Souchik in a portrayal of this event.
The ship in the mural represents the Coast Guard, whose mission is primarily with the domestic waterways; rescues, law enforcement, drug prevention and keeping areas clear along the water.
Air Force and Air Force Reserves are memorialized with a depiction of the UH1 Huey 65-09915 helicopter which was flown by a local Veteran Dr. Dennis Faucher of the Bulldogs battle group. It was added in honor of their crew chief who lost his life.
The newest branch of the military, the Space Force, will have a place in the mural soon.
“Behind the scenes the military performs dozens of missions that affect our daily lives here in America. Our main mission at the VFW, like the community, is to work together to keep peace and that’s what we wanted to represent in the mural,” said Cline.
Want to see the mural in person and help a good cause? Attend the upcoming Veterans Comedy Night, at 7 p.m. April 14 at the VFW.
The show will be hosted by veteran Rob Will and will feature Wolfie, a civilian comedian. The headliner for the evening is veteran and comedian Vernon Lonhorn Davis.
Regular ticket price is $20 per person. Or, become a corporate sponsor for the event. To reserve a table as a corporate sponsor, call Monica at (814) 558-2224. Corporate sponsorships include reserved seating for eight, two pizzas and two drink tokens for each person, as well as their logo on flyers, programs, and social media, for $350.
The comedy show at the VFW is in partnership with the Veteran Service Office at St. Bonaventure and the Military Aligned Students. At the show will be a chance auction with proceeds benefiting two student veterans who will be making a pilgrimage to Assis, Italy. The pilgrimage is meant to help them transition from soldier to student and help ease them back into the communities they fought to protect. For information about the pilgrimage, contact Frank Morales, director of the Veterans Office at SBU at fmorales@sbu.edu or (716) 375-2105.
The comedy show’s organizers are accepting donations of cash, gift cards and items for the chance auction. If you would like to assist, contact Cline at (814) 331-2554
The artists have two more murals in the works.
One is “Famous People of Bradford” and will be a three-dimensional mural with plywood cutouts attached to a wall in different depths. It will consist of the movers and shakers that contributed to Bradford. Some of those include Baseball Hall of Famer Rube Waddell, Willard Cline of Cline Oil, and Tula Hanley and others.
The second mural is of Bradford first responders EMTs, law enforcement, doctors, nurses,
firefighters, search and rescue, etc.
The artists are looking for appropriate walls and financing to complete these projects. If interested in having a mural painted for your organization, contact Souchik and Minard at Allegheny Mountain Arts Facebook or by email Alleghanymountainartsgallary@gmail.com.
If you or a loved one have served in a foreign war, stop by the VFW, located at 94
Barbour St. with a copy of your DD214 to join. If unable to locate your DD214, the VFW can assist.