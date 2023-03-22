Local artists Rick Minard and Greg Souchik recently completed a memorial mural at the Bradford VFW Post 212 on Barbour Street. The mural, reportedly, took the two men 120 hours to complete — from design to finishing touches — and displays each of the U.S. military’s six branches: Army, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard, Air Force and Space Force.

Tiffany Cline, adjutant said, “This memorial is dedicated to the community to show that the military ensures our freedom and safety around the world.”

