HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Department of General Services (DGS) Secretary Reggie McNeil, a Navy veteran, and two veterans who work at the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), were featured on Military Makeover with Montel Williams, which airs on Lifetime.
The segment, “Commonwealth of Pennsylvania: Continuing Your Passion for People and Public Service,” showcases opportunities for veterans who want to continue their career in public service by working for the Commonwealth.
Veterans applying for jobs in Pennsylvania not only receive veterans’ preference, in some situations, employees may be able to purchase and apply their military service toward their retirement. The Commonwealth also has a recognition program specifically designed to highlight veterans in the workforce.
“About 14,000 Pennsylvania veterans currently serve as state employees,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA.“Veterans possess the leadership skills and discipline that the Commonwealth seeks in its workforce. If you are a veteran seeking a new career, the Commonwealth has a job waiting for you. Not only do we offer competitive wages and benefits, but also a great work environment.”
Many times, translating military work experience into civilian terms, licensing requirements and disabilities incurred while in service play a factor in a veteran finding gainful employment.
The Shapiro Administration recently announced the launch of “Welcome Home PA,” an online resource to help service members separating or retiring from active duty acclimate to a successful civilian life in Pennsylvania. Military experience is valuable experience, and whether veterans are pursuing a career in the private sector, furthering their education or transitioning to retirement, the Commonwealth will have their back, the administration said.
The “Welcome Home PA” website includes information about employment and licensing, education, securing military paperwork, veteran crisis and much more. These resources can be found by going to www.pa.gov/welcome-back-veterans.
The Shapiro Administration has also rolled out a Military Crosswalk program which identifies and relates civilian career opportunities and requirements to veterans' military experience. The Crosswalk compares qualification details from nearly 300 military occupations to the initial requirements for licensure for related professions.