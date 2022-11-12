Veterans Day is celebrated on the 11th day of the 11th month, marking the armistice of World War I — Friday, the Bradford community celebrated their veterans with a ceremony in conjunction with the dedication of the new gazebo in Veterans Square.
A sea of umbrellas surrounded the gazebo with residents intently listening to the services, despite the cold weather and heavy rainfall.
“The weather did not cooperate for this event, but when you think about the sacrifices our military has made to defend our country, a little rain certainly did not deter us from a Veterans Day event,” explained Executive Director of Bradford’s Office of Economic and Community Development Shane Oschman. “Much of Bradford must have agreed because I was truly moved by how many people took time out of their day, braved the weather and attended to remember and honor our veterans.”
Before the presentation began, Heidi Scrivo-Passmore of the Bradford Chamber of Commerce was present to provide the ribbon for the official ribbon cutting to officially open the gazebo and Veterans Square to the public.
The dedication ceremony began with a presentation of colors with the singing of the National Anthem. Oschman then gave a speech welcoming the community to the updated Veterans Square before thanking those individuals and businesses who helped make the project a reality, including: Wright’s Monumental Works, Bob Cummins Construction, Ron Orris and the Blaisdell Foundation, Bradford City Council, America’s Guardians, the Friendship Table and the Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce.
“I can’t thank the American Legion Post #108 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #212 enough for helping to organize this event,” Oschman stated. “So many people commented on how moving the ceremony was and how it brought an appreciation for our country and those who fought and continue to fight for it. Although we certainly wanted to dedicate the Square as a sacred and holistic part of our Historic Downtown, it is just another piece of land in this great country that so many men and women have fought to protect. The dedication really should have been about our veterans, both fallen and living, and I truly think it was.”
Once Oschman finished thanking the individuals who assisted in the dedication, American Legion Post 108 Commander Bob Witchen gave a speech, perfect for the event and then pins, which were purchased by the Bradford American Legion and VFW to support the Bradford Hospital Foundation’s My HERO Fund, were presented to all veterans in attendance.
Following the handing out of the pins, VFW Auxiliary President Amy Peterson read the importance of the 13 folds of the American Flag — describing the importance of each fold.
“Amy’s explanation of the 13 Folds of the American Flag was incredibly fitting for the day and dedication,” Oschman said. “As Amy read, I looked into the crowd and many in attendance were captivated by the meaning of each fold. Not only was it educational and patriotic; it is also a challenge set forward for each of us to not take the symbolism of our flag for granted — and to remember the sacrifices made and actions we should take while living the rest of our lives to remember, support and defend America, always.”
After Peterson’s closing remarks, Lanny Layton of the American Legion Post 108, head of the honor guard, and 14 members of said honor guard were present to present the colors and participate in the 21 gun salute. Taps was then performed on bugle by Virginia Palagonia.
VFW Post 212 Chaplain Jim Long provided the closing prayer.
In attendance at Friday’s dedication in addition to the members of the VFW Post 212, VFW Auxiliary Post 212 and the American Legion Post 108, were McKean County Commissioners Carol Duffy and Tom Kreiner, Bradford City Mayor Tom Riel and Councilmen Tim Pecora and Fred Proper, as well as McKean County District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer.
“It is clear that there is a love, respect and appreciation in this Bradford community for our veterans,” an emotional Oschman said.
Individuals who were unable to attend the ceremony Friday can witness the event by visiting the Bradford Chamber of Commerce Facebook page to view a live stream of the ceremony.