Although it is unlikely that any new love connections were made during the Made in Bradford event Saturday — similar to the lovebirds who married at Friday’s Case Collectors events — folks really seemed to enjoy themselves, ignoring the heat to participate in all the free events provided.
Temperatures were pretty high, but that didn’t stop a large number of residents and visitors alike from visiting the Zippo Case Museum and Flagship Store grounds for the Zippo Manufacturing Co. and W.R. Case & Sons Cutlery Co Made in Bradford event.
The event memorialized the 30th anniversary of Zippo’s purchase of Case with the free day-long event featuring live music, collectors, craft and food vendors, children’s entertainment, whittling demonstrations, Case knife sharpening and more.
Food truck vendors included: The Bradford Brew Station, Campers Kettle Corn, Tammy’s Pit Stop, The Good Place, The Lunch Bus and Napoli’s Brick Oven Pizza.
The Made in Bradford event offered a clear expression of the Zippo/Case gratitude to their hometown.
Activities and entertainment enjoyed by hundreds on Saturday included: a temporary tattoo/balloon artist; inflatable children’s play equipment including a human-sized foosball pit, a large arena where children could try and knock opponents off their stand with a large inflatable ball and numerous jungle gyms and slides; a children’s-safe ax throwing activity; pin trading, Case “passport” stamping, Case whittling demonstrations with Brian McKinney of Virginia, and musical guests Dan Roche and Those Guys. Staff members from Case were even set up to sharpen and clean folks’ favorite Case Knives for free.
A unique part of the event happened at 2 p.m., when Zippo/Case staff members shared a special birthday cake to celebrate the iconic Zippo Car’s own anniversary. Those same staff members were around the grounds throughout the entire day answering questions, helping individuals, playing fun games with folks and giving away free items.
The museum featured four temporary exhibits as part of the celebrations, including one which focused on the 30th anniversary of Zippo acquiring Case, with dual-branded collectibles on display.
The big tents in the field adjacent to the museum featured an area makers’ booth which offered vendors goods for sampling and for sale, and the other tent was set up for Case and Zippo collectors with their massive collectible displays, with many of the items available for swapping or sale.
There was a first aid tent on site for those who felt ill or became overheated.