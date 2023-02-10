Michael Valine has announced his intention to run for McKean County coroner on the Republican ballot in the May primary.
“As a long-time resident and public servant, I am excited about the privilege of serving my community in this vital capacity,” Valine said. “Resources and services in rural Pennsylvania have reached a point of critical mass. Innovative, sustainable models for providing services are desperately needed to protect access for more people across our region. Protecting essential services starts with reimaging how we deliver them. The past few years have tested our infrastructure and health systems as never before. I am committed to seeking new ways to provide accessible and equitable solutions for our remote and rural regions.”
Valine, a Bradford area resident for over 20 years, relocated from Greenville, Pa., to accept a position with the City of Bradford Fire Department in 2001. He made his career in public safety and public service for over 25 years as a firefighter, paramedic, law enforcement officer, fire and emergency medical services instructor.
Valine earned his firefighting education and certifications through The Pennsylvania State Fire Academy and various universities. Some of those certifications include Fire Officer leadership, Fire Instructor, and Fire and Arson Investigator.
“I started my career in the fire service in 1995 and realized my calling was helping others. After a few years, I realized I needed to become a paramedic.”
He earned his Pennsylvania Department of Health Paramedic certification through Butler County Community College in 1998. “In my twenty-plus year career I have worked many scenes involving mass injury and death. I have investigated multiple incidents involving death in conjunction with McKean County Coroner’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police, McKean County District Attorney’s Office, and local municipal law enforcement agencies.”
Valine presently holds a position with Pennsylvania Game Commission as a Deputy State Game Warden and most recently has become a contract instructor for The Emergency Response Training and Certification Association otherwise known as (ERTCA). He is based out of Mansfield University of Pennsylvania Police Academy as a Virtual Reality Law Enforcement Instructor, firearms instructor, and treatment of traumatic injury instructor.
Valine’s additional professional accomplishments include, past president of The International Association of Fire Fighters Local 655 (Bradford), past trustee Pennsylvania Professional Firefighters Association, current president Seneca Law Enforcement Association of McKean County, member of the Pennsylvania Association of Arson Investigators, and member of National Association of Arson Investigators, past member of the National Association of EMTs and Paramedics, past instructor for the Pennsylvania State Fire Academy, Butler County Community College, Harrisburg Area Community College and Bucks County Community College.
The role of county coroner is to investigate sudden, unexplained, unnatural, suspicious, or violent deaths so that the truth can be determined. “My broad medical and investigative background places me in a unique position allowing me to orchestrate the multiple state and local agencies necessary to provide the best resources to determine the cause of death while addressing the needs of our community and providing fiscally sustainable solutions. I look forward to your support in the May Primary.”