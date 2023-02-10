Valine

Michael Valine

Michael Valine has announced his intention to run for McKean County coroner on the Republican ballot in the May primary.

“As a long-time resident and public servant, I am excited about the privilege of serving my community in this vital capacity,” Valine said. “Resources and services in rural Pennsylvania have reached a point of critical mass. Innovative, sustainable models for providing services are desperately needed to protect access for more people across our region. Protecting essential services starts with reimaging how we deliver them. The past few years have tested our infrastructure and health systems as never before. I am committed to seeking new ways to provide accessible and equitable solutions for our remote and rural regions.”

