WARREN — At 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, individuals can enjoy an exciting evening with Uptown Fever’s Tribute to the Motown Stars of the 60s and 70s at The Struthers Library Theatre, Warren.
Uptown Fever is a premiere Motown, Funk, Disco Show band from Western New York. Sit back and enjoy their performances of great artists’ hits like The Temptations’ “My Girl,” The Supremes’ “Love Child,” Martha & the Vandellas’ “Dancin’ in the Street,” Aretha Franklin’s “RESPECT,” Etta James’ “At Last,” The Jackson Five’s “ABC,” The Ohio Players’ “Fire” and many more.