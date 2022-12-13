STATE COLLEGE — This holiday season, the UPS shipping schedule will affect payroll processing and delivery.
The following information is direct from the UPS website and is out of their control due to the US Postal Service schedule. Any payrolls delivered via US mail will be at the discretion of the US Postal Service and is out of their control, as well.
In addition, the following offices will be closed on the following dates:
For the Christmas holiday, there will be normal pickup and delivery services on Friday, Dec. 23 and Keystone Payroll will be open, however they will close early at 3 p.m.
On Monday, Dec. 26 UPS will be closed, as well as Keystone Payroll.
For the New Year’s holiday, on Friday, Dec. 30 there will be normal pickup and delivery services for UPS and Keystone Payroll will be open, however they will close early at 3 p.m.
On Monday, Jan. 2 UPS will be closed, as well as Keystone Payroll.