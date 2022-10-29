BRMC

Bradford Regional Medical Center’s emergency room will be transitioning between service providers, but officials say the change should be seamless for patients.

 Era file photo

Some behind-the-scenes changes are underway in Upper Allegheny Health System, which are geared toward improving the care of patients at both Bradford and Olean, N.Y., hospitals.

“Leadership has been executing some great initiatives over the past few months that are finally reaching completion,” said Joe Fuglewicz, spokesman for UAHS. “These initiatives include changing the management structure within several service lines of Upper Allegheny Health System.”

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos