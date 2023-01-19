BRMC

Bradford Regional Medical Center and Olean General Hospital announced successful completion of its new accreditation process, awarded by DNV Healthcare.

 Era file photo

Upper Allegheny Health System (UAHS,) parent company of Olean General Hospital (OGH) and Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC,) announced Wednesday the successful completion of its new accreditation process has been awarded by DNV Healthcare.

By earning accreditation, OGH and BRMC have demonstrated they meet or exceed patient safety standards (Conditions of Participation) set forth by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. DNV’s accreditation program is the only one to integrate the ISO 9001 Quality Management System with the Medicare Conditions of Participation.

