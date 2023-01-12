PITTSBURGH (TNS) — UPMC, which employs nearly 95,000 people, is raising its starting wage to $18 an hour by 2025 for workers in Pittsburgh, Harrisburg and Williamsport.
The entry level wage will increase to $18 an hour by January 2026 for hospitals, outpatient clinics and other facilities in Pennsylvania, Maryland and New York by January 2026, the hospital and health insurance giant announced Thursday.
The wage hike will more than double Pennsylvania's minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, which is also the federal minimum.
The announcement by Pennsylvania's biggest nongovernmental employer comes amid a tight labor market in the region and median wage growth that reached a 25-year high nationally in November with torrid growth last year in health care jobs and nursing shortages. UPMC said the decision to increase wages followed "continual evaluation of the market" and builds on the system's "reputation as a highly desirable employer."
"In 2016, we were the first health care system in Pennsylvania to announce and achieve $15 an hour and this next step demonstrates our commitment to support our workforce and attract new talent," UPMC Chief Human Resources Officer John Galley said in a prepared statement.
The wage increase will be part of an employment package that already includes tuition assistance for employees and their families, first dollar health care coverage for entry level positions and paid parental leave. Wages and benefits for UPMC employees represented by unions will continue to be negotiated by their respective unions.
SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania has been trying unsuccessfully for many years to organize hourly workers at UPMC's flagship Presbyterian Hospital in Oakland. Typically, the support of at least 30% of workers is needed before a vote is taken for union representation.
Union officials were not available for comment.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, which tracks the three-month average of median wage growth based on hourly data, reported a 6.4% increase in November, the highest since 1997 with labor shortages reported in health care, education and other sectors.
At the same time, employee health care and investment consulting firm Mercer LLC in 2021 found that Pennsylvania would have the biggest shortfall in the number of nurses, with 20,345 fewer than needed by 2026.
On Wednesday, Clearfield County-based Penn Highlands Healthcare scrambled to fill the gap by announcing sign-on bonuses up to $15,000 for nurses and other medical personnel.
Hospitals where the bonuses are being offered include ones in Connellsville and Mon Valley, but they will vary by facility and position. UPMC and WVU Medicine in Morgantown offer similar bonuses for new employees for high-demand jobs.
Other industries have been anticipating labor shortages as well, including education where 53% of public schools in August reported feeling understaffed at the start of the 2022-2023 school year, according to the Institute of Education Sciences, a U.S. Department of Education affiliate.
But the problem is worse in health care, where job growth averaged 49,000 in 2022, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, five times the average monthly increase of 9,000 in 2021.
