UPMC

UPMC in Pittsburgh.

 TNS photo

PITTSBURGH (TNS) — UPMC, which employs nearly 95,000 people, is raising its starting wage to $18 an hour by 2025 for workers in Pittsburgh, Harrisburg and Williamsport.

The entry level wage will increase to $18 an hour by January 2026 for hospitals, outpatient clinics and other facilities in Pennsylvania, Maryland and New York by January 2026, the hospital and health insurance giant announced Thursday.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos