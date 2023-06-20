PITTSBURGH (TNS) — Pittsburgh-based health care giant UPMC plans to acquire Washington Health System.
WHS announced the deal on Tuesday, saying the two health care providers have signed a non-binding letter of intent to integrate the Washington-based health system into UPMC.
”Our primary focus is to ensure the residents of Washington and Greene Counties have local access to high-quality health care that is sustainable into the future,” said Brook Ward, president and CEO of WHS in a statement.
”After careful consideration and analysis, we believe the best path forward is to affiliate with UPMC to achieve that goal,” Ward continued. “We currently have numerous clinical arrangements and joint ventures with UPMC, which have provided our patients with exceptional care over the years.” From our experience working with UPMC and knowing their track record of providing outstanding patient care, it was an obvious choice to select UPMC as our partner going forward.”
In late 2022, the hospital board requested proposals to affiliate with a larger health care provider.
The affiliation is subject to customary regulatory filings.
Washington Health System, which employs more than 2,000 people, provides services at its 278-bed hospital in Washington, Pa., and the 49-bed WHS-Greene Hospital in Waynesburg, PA., Greene County. WHS also operates more than 40 off-site locations throughout three counties and other outpatient facilities.
UPMC and WHS have collaborated in the past. One joint partnership in local cancer treatment was a partnership between UPMC Hillman Cancer Center based at WHS Washington Hospital. UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, Express Care clinic and other specialty clinics, also are on the campus of WHS Washington Hospital. UPMC’s Heart and Vascular Institute provides vascular surgery services throughout the communities WHS serves. Onsite neonatal care is provided by UPMC Children’s.
WHS Washington Hospital was also one of the original members of the UPMC Health Plan when it was launched 26 years ago, WHS said.
”The board and senior leadership of WHS have realized that in today’s health care environment we need to consider the long-term stability of our health system to continue to provide the quality health care services our local residents have come to expect,” said Dan Miller, chairman of the WHS Board of Directors. “With that goal, we are excited to be able to affiliate with UPMC, a premier integrated health care system.”
The WHS board unanimously approved the move on June 1.
The letter of intent means WHS and UPMC have agreed to conditions of affiliation and negotiate a definitive agreement.
