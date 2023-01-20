LOCK HAVEN (TNS) — UPMC said Friday it will eliminate regular hospital beds at UPMC Lock Haven Hospital, but will continue providing emergency care at the location under new Pennsylvania rules intended to spur innovation and preserve access that might otherwise be lost.

The 25-bed hospital in rural Clinton County will become a new type of facility called an “outpatient emergency department” that was recently approved by the state health department.

