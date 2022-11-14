OGH Cath Lab

Olean General Hospital facilities department employees pose in the newly renovated Interventional Cath Lab.

 Photo provided

OLEAN, N.Y. — Olean General Hospital is set to reopen the Interventional Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory, “cath lab,” after a five-week hiatus due to renovations and upgrades. OGH now has the state-of-the-art Siemens Artis Icono Lab that will continue to allow the cardiology team to continue to provide full comprehensive cardiology services to the region.

Since 2013, the cath lab at OGH has performed nearly 5,000 cardiac catheterizations and treated over 700 heart attack (STEMI) patients with excellent outcomes. Led by Dr. Christopher Mallavarapu, a world-class interventional cardiologist, the cardiology team provides comprehensive care that ranges from treatments as simple as lifestyle changes to performing pacemaker and defibrillator implants right here in the community.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos