MOUNT JEWETT – Kinzua Bridge State Park will offer a variety of programs through August and into Labor Day weekend.
Dress for the weather as all programs will be held outdoors. Contact the park office at (814) 778-5467 with questions. Programs include:
Intro to GPS/Geocaching at 11 a.m. Saturday – Meet in front of the Visitor Center for an introduction to GPS units and how to geocache. Borrow a park GPS unit and try to find the park caches.
Intro to Archery at 10 a.m. Sunday and noon Sept. 2 – Practice archery skills in a safe environment, covering the necessary safety procedures of shooting a bow, as well as the technical skills involved in hitting a target. Target and bows provided. This program is free and open to the public. Meet on the eastern side of the building.
Pedal the Plateau at 10 a.m. Aug. 26 – Bring a bike and join a park educator for a ride on the Knox & Kane Rail Trail from the park to Mount Jewett and back. Helmets are required and participants should expect to bike about 8 miles on a flat, crushed-gravel surface. Bring water and meet at the Knox & Kane Trailhead near the skywalk.
Nature Walk at noon Aug. 27 – Try a stress-free walk around the main park area! Relax and look and listen to nature.
PA Elk at 10 a.m. Sept. 3 – Stop in the Visitor Center classroom to learn about Pennsylvania’s largest member of the deer family. Includes a display and the park naturalist answering questions about elk.
Invasive Plant Walk at 11 a.m. Sept. 4 – Explore the park while looking for invasive plants. During an easy walk around the main park, the park naturalist will be along to point out plants, both native and invasive, along the way. Meet in front of the visitor center.
Ask the Naturalist at 2 p.m. Sept. 4 – During this session the naturalist will rove the main park to answer questions about its flora and fauna.