CYCLONE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation McKean County Maintenance announced Friday the following work schedule for the week of July 24 through July 28, weather permitting.
IA Construction Corp. will be working on roadway repair on State Route 219. Contractors have plans to perform milling and filling. Traffic along State Route 219 will be controlled utilizing flaggers while this work progresses during normal work hours; with alternating traffic patterns.
On various state routes throughout McKean County PennDOT Maintenance crews will be repairing and upgrading signs and mowing.
In addition, PennDOT’s Maintenance has plans to conduct patching work on State Route 1006, McCrae Brook; State Route 6 from Mount Jewett to Hazel Hurst; and on State Route 1015, Columbia Hill Road. Shoulder cutting will progress on State Route 1006, McCrae Brook; State Route 155 from Port Allegany to Larabee; State Route 1009, Bells Run Road; and on State Route 446 from Larabee to Farmers Valley. Ditching work will be in progress on State Route 46 from Bradford to Rew.
Due to a box culvert replacement on State Route 146, Red Mill Road, the road will be closed with a detour in place from July 14 until July 24.
Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.