Upper Allegheny Health System (UAHS), in partnership with ConnectLife, will be hosting community blood drives at Olean General Hospital (OGH) and Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC), July 19 and 20, respectively.
The OGH blood drive, taking place from 11:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on July 19, will be coordinated on the ConnectLife Bus at the Mildred Milliman Outpatient Surgery Center across the street from OGH. Make an appointment at www.connectlifegiveblood.org with the sponsor code 000485, or by calling (716) 529-4270.
From 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on July 20, BRMC will be hosting their blood drive in the main lobby. Appointments can be made at www.connectlifegiveblood.org with the sponsor code 000468, or by calling Kim Murphey at (814) 362-8298.
This month all donors will receive a coupon for a free pint of Perry’s Ice Cream, along with a lunch voucher for the respective hospital cafeteria. Up to three lives in the local community can be saved from just one pint of blood donated.
Walk-ins are also welcomed for those who are unable to pre-register.
ConnectLife is Western New York’s only community blood bank which means every drop of blood donated remains local, here in WNY. The organization supplies about 70% of the local blood supply, supporting area hospitals such as Bradford Regional Medical Center, Brooks-TLC Health Network, ECMC, Oishei Children’s Hospital, Buffalo General Hospital, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Eastern Niagara Hospital and Olean General Hospital.