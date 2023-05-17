Unofficial election results held a surprise in the borough of Lewis Run — write-in candidate Jim Coldren appears to have defeated the Republican balloted candidate, Jason Campogiani.
Coldren earned 46 write-in votes, write-in Scott Neely earned 43 votes, and Campogiani earned 34. On the Democratic side, Dianna DeCasper, who was on the ballot, earned 15 votes to continue on to the general election.
On the Democratic ballot for McKean County coroner, Michael Mascho received 143 write-in votes, enough to be the candidate in the fall general election. Mascho won the Republican ballot as well.
On the Democratic ballot for Bradford Township supervisor, there were 42 write-in votes cast for Edward Hayden, and 34 for Steve Mascho, unofficial results show. Hayden picked up enough votes to appear on the Democratic ballot, and won the Republican ballot as well.
In Foster Township, Michael Scrivo was on the Republican ballot for the four-year seat of supervisor. He was challenged by a write-in candidacy of Pam Campbell. According to unofficial results from the McKean County Elections office, Scrivo handily took the win with 293 votes. There were 107 write-in votes cast for various people, but not enough for any one candidate, and not enough to unseat Scrivo, the results showed.
However, Campbell received 12 write-in votes for the six-year term of supervisor, which is enough to capture the Democratic ballot for the fall general election. Incumbent Carl McCracken won the Republican ballot.
Campbell received 16 write-in votes for the four-year term on the Democratic ballot, which is enough to appear on that ballot in the fall general election.
In Otto Township, CJ Kaluza had 109 votes to Dennis Mong’s 60 for a six-year term as supervisor.
And Mong had 91 votes to Gerard Rettger’s 74 to be the candidate for the four-year supervisor’s seat.
In Lafayette Township, John Knox earned 57 votes while James Giordano garnered 38 for the ballot for a 6-year term as township supervisor. Knox received enough write-in votes to capture the Democratic ballot, too.
In Norwich Township, Paul Black earned 68 votes while Brent Leet earned 55 for a 6-year term as township supervisor. Black garnered enough write-in votes to capture the Democratic ballot, too.
In Corydon Township, there was no candidate on the ballot for the six-year supervisor’s term in the primary. Unofficial write-in results show 20 votes were cast for Michael Yohe, which should be enough to secure a spot on the ballot for the general election.
For Eldred Borough Council, the three candidates who will continue to the general election are William Bair Jr. with 64 votes, Ernie Perry with 45 and Patrick Walker with 41. Lainie Kephart had earned 31.
In Port Allegany Borough, where no candidates were on the ballot for three council seats, it appeared that only one, Laura Fillhart, had enough write-in votes to carry on to the general election with 11 total.
In Kane Borough, two candidates, Thomas Kase and Jack Zelina, were on the ballot for four seats on council. Kase had 185 votes, Zelina had 173, Joseph Lee Allen had 11 and Samuel Cummings Jr. had 10. All four should advance to the general election, unofficial results indicated.
In Otto-Eldred School District Region 1, there were 43 write-in votes cast for Lindsey Anderson, which should be enough to appear on the ballot in the general election in the fall.
In Region II, Lisa Beaver appears to have won over Adam Wolf, with 82 votes to 58, respectively.
In Port Allegany School District, there were four candidates on the ballot and five seats available. The candidates were Erica Petruzzi, Ink Young, Jason Stake and Nicholas Valentine. Unofficial results show 127 write-in votes were cast for Christopher Ernst, which should be enough to earn him a spot on the ballot.