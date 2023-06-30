SMETHPORT — Calling all leaders — What’s your call to courage? Where do you want to show up braver in life? The Seneca Highlands Intermediate Unit is excited to announce it will host the Dare to Lead Workshop, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 7-9 at its location: 119 Mechanic St. in Smethport.
The transformative event, based on the groundbreaking research of renowned scholar Dr. Brené Brown, will be led by Certified Dare to Lead Facilitator, Kelly Compton, who explained, “this workshop empowers individuals and teams to become courageous leaders who inspire others, foster innovation and create lasting change in themselves and their organizations.”
Dare to Lead is not a typical leadership program; it is a unique experience designed to challenge conventional notions of leadership and create new paradigms for success. Brown’s extensive research on vulnerability, courage, empathy and shame has redefined how we approach leadership in today’s dynamic and rapidly changing world.
“We are fortunate to bring this one-of-a-kind workshop to our region,” said Brock Benson, executive director of the IU9. “The opportunity will allow our local leaders to immerse themselves in groundbreaking activities, collaborate and take their leadership to new heights.”
During this engaging experience, Compton, who is also a certified professional coach and IU9 curriculum specialist, will guide participants through a series of experimental exercises, thought-provoking discussions and practical tools. Over the course of the three-day workshop, leaders will:
- Learn how vulnerability and courage are essential components of daring leadership.
- Discover strategies for fostering trust, empathy, and connection within their teams.
- Cultivate resilience and navigate challenging conversations and situations with grace.
- Develop skills to create a culture of belonging and inclusivity.
- Harness the power of empathy and compassion to inspire and motivate others.
- Gain insights into personal leadership styles and identify growth opportunities.
- Create an actionable plan to implement Dare to Lead principles in your professional and personal life.
By participating in Dare to Lead, leaders will join a community of like-minded individuals. Leaders who successfully complete the full program will receive a certificate of completion and earn the status of Dare to Lead Trained. An electronic badge will also be issued, which can be added to the leader’s LinkedIn account.
Limited seats are available, so early registration is recommended. Total cost for the program is $345, which includes lunch each day. To reserve a spot today, visit www.iu9.org or call (814) 887-5512 ext 148, or email Shelby Johnson at sjohnson@iu9.org.