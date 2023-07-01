The United Way of the Bradford Area is currently accepting applications for the third quarter of Quarterly Impact funding for 2023.
Eligible non-profit agencies may submit a request for up to $1,500 for Quarterly Impact funds to be released on Sept.1. Awards will be given to programs or initiatives with the potential to make an immediate impact on the local community while being essential to the agency’s mission. Priority will be given to those who have not received prior funding, who have supplied all necessary documentation, and who request funding for programmatic costs.
Quarterly Impact applications may be received by visiting United Way’s website at www.uwbanews.org, the United Way office, or by request at sarah.lonzi@uwbanews.org. Along with the application, it is being requested of applicants that a detailed budget of planned expenditures be included.
All applications are reviewed by a committee composed of United Way board members, with recommendations being presented to the full board for final approval. For more information regarding the application process, contact United Way.