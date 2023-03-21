HARRISBURG — Two of Pennsylvania’s most respected economic analysts offer muddy expectations of future revenue estimates for the state.

Acting Revenue Secretary Pat Browne sat Monday before the Senate Appropriations Committee — on which he served as majority chairman for nearly a decade before joining Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration — to discuss how to spend the $50 billion in the state’s bank account at the end of the fiscal year on June 30.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social