It has been a few months since the First Lutheran Church in Warren took on a mission to resettle a family from the Ukraine. The refugees are reportedly settling into life and the region “beautifully,” according to a Bradford resident who has been assisting.
Linda C. Kemick, who lives in Bradford and attends Emanuel Lutheran Church, explained that Tom Pierotti was once the pastor at the Bradford church, and is now the pastor in Warren. He helped to sponsor the family, Andrii, Khrystyna, and Mark, who arrived in the United States in early November; months later, Khrystyna’s mom Lyuba arrived as well.
In Warren, the mission has been a joint effort between the First Lutheran Church and the St. Joseph Catholic Church. Pierotti believes the mission should be a collaborative one where congregations from all over can work together.
Kemick added that there are many more refugees who want to come here, “so far, the Warren area has taken in seven individuals. It would be nice to see the Bradford churches come together to sponsor a family.”
The Warren churches decided, early on, that the family needed to have a vehicle, with Pierotti commenting, “You can’t live here without a vehicle,” before a big fundraiser earlier this year. And Kemick felt compelled to act — she donated $10,000 for the purchase of a vehicle for the family.
She said it was a rewarding experience, and to meet the family and get to know them more was even more uplifting. She and her husband met up with the family, Pierotti, and another Bradford couple, Haline Harris and her husband, in Warren at the Peppermill for lunch.
“I thought I was at the U.N. Haline spoke Russian and they spoke Ukrainian. It sounded the same to me. Haline does not speak Ukrainian, but she can understand it. They don’t speak Russian, but they could understand her,” Kemick said. “Then Haline would have to pause for a second and tell the rest of us in English.” There was much to talk about over lunch.
Since arriving, Andrii has taken and passed his CDL license course and is a long haul truck driver. He said he doesn’t like the traffic in New York but everything else is going fine. Andrii uses the translation app on his cell phone to get by, Kemick reported.
There are ties to the Warren area for Andrii. After sending his wife Khrystyna and their son Mark to Spain to live with family as the war in Ukraine raged, Andrii volunteered as a driver in Kyiv for Samaritan’s Purse and Doctors Without Borders. As a driver, he met Warren native and nurse, Jonie Smithley, who was working with the Samaritan’s Purse organization. Smithley relayed back to Pierotti that she knew a family who was trying to get out of the country.
As Pierotti began working on the process to bring the family over, he dug through the church’s records and archives. The church had relocated another refugee family long ago, he found.
The Peter Baumanis family had spent six years in DP (displaced persons) camps in Germany, before arriving in Warren in December, 1949. Baumanis, his wife Elizabete, and their two children, Ivars and Maija, had lived in Riga, Latvia prior to the DP camps. Lutheran World Relief, assisted by the First Lutheran Church of Warren, were responsible for the Baumanis resettlement.
And, for Kemick, kindness toward international strangers runs in her blood. As Pierotti continued his research, he found a letter from Elizabete Baumanis in the church archives. The letter was titled, “New land — New home,” and dated April 1987. In it she describes the journey through the woods, that looked like a jungle to her, by train to get to Warren and all the people at the station awaiting the family’s arrival — including Pastor Rogers, who told her the names of her family. She describes the invite to breakfast at the Parish house and the surprise of chattering ladies inside her new apartment when she opened the door.
One of those women was Martha Mary Schueltz, who Baumanis wrote later in the letter, “was waiting at the door (of the overflowing church) and led us to the middle of the church where room was left for us. My children went first, then my husband and I, and Mrs. Schueltz sat next to me…I didn’t understand a word of the sermon, but the last hymn, “Silent Night, Holy Night,” I knew, and I started crying.
“Mrs. Schueltz put her arm around my shoulder.” The letter continued, “This night was our 18th wedding anniversary…After the service, many greeted us and said, ‘Welcome to America.’ When we opened the door and switched on the light, we couldn’t believe our eyes. There were “showers of blessings” under the Christmas tree, on the table, half of the room was covered with packages — presents for all of us. I was crying…I prayed, ‘God bless America and Christian people for each and every gift…”
In the letter, Schueltz is the grandmother of Kemick.
“If she hugged you, you knew it,” Kemick said of her grandmother. “She was like Mrs. Claus — kind and generous.”