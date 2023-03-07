Rizvi

Dr. Hasan Rizvi

OLEAN, N.Y. — Upper Allegheny Health System, parent company of Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center and Olean General Hospital, announce the appointment of Hasan Rizvi, MD, hematologist and oncologist, to Foothills Medical Group.

Rizvi specializes in treating a number of blood disorders and cancers including breast, lung, prostate, testicular, colon, thyroid, rectal and anal cancers, non-Hodgkin and Hodgkin lymphoma, anemia, chronic leukemias, bleeding disorders, and hypercoagulable disorders.

