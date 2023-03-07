OLEAN, N.Y. — Upper Allegheny Health System, parent company of Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center and Olean General Hospital, announce the appointment of Hasan Rizvi, MD, hematologist and oncologist, to Foothills Medical Group.
Rizvi specializes in treating a number of blood disorders and cancers including breast, lung, prostate, testicular, colon, thyroid, rectal and anal cancers, non-Hodgkin and Hodgkin lymphoma, anemia, chronic leukemias, bleeding disorders, and hypercoagulable disorders.
“Dr. Rizvi’s over 30 years of experience in oncology and hematology will certainly enhance the services we offer to the community,” said Jill Owens, MD, president, BRMC, OGH. “With our current affiliation with Roswell Park Cancer Center and an experienced team of physicians we’re able to provide comprehensive quality care to patients close to home. Patients will have access in our community to get high quality cancer care,” she said.
Patients don’t have to travel long distances for cancer treatment with the Roswell Park affiliation. The partnership with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center provides patients in the region with the same quality of care offered at Roswell but much closer to home.
“I treat a wide variety of blood diseases and cancers but I also recommend patients get screened for these types of diseases as early as possible. We conduct aggressive blood screening tests to help with early detection which is key when treating these types of conditions,” said Rizvi. “We encourage everyone and welcome them to get screened, especially if you have high risk factors for cancer including family history of cancer, tobacco and alcohol use, and ultraviolet radiation from the sun among other factors. Even if a patient needs a second opinion, I am here to assist in improving their quality of life.”
Rizvi earned a medical degree at the Dow Medical University in Karachi, Pakistan. He completed a pathology residency at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, N.Y., an internal medicine residency at the Bronx VA and Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City, and hematology and oncology fellowships at Winthrop University in Mineola, N.Y. and St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boston, Mass. Rizvi has board certifications in internal medicine, medical oncology, and hematology.
“This is my passion in life – I love helping people,” said Rizvi. “Through my work I am able to create the quintessential relationship – I am helping patients with their health but they also help me grow as a person. This special relationship is what I’m grateful for every day. Having that connection with my patients and community is what was so appealing about this area; the small town, close-knit community.”
Outside of work, Rizvi enjoys traveling, movies, music, and photography.
He is currently accepting new patients at Barry Street Health Center located at 528 North Barry St., Olean, and he will be soon seeing patients at Bradford Regional Medical Center located at 116 Interstate Parkway, Suite 22, Bradford, PA. Appointments can be made by calling (716) 543-3255.