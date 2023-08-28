Upper Allegheny Health System (UAHS), parent company of Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC) and Olean General Hospital (OGH), will have its first-ever Pulse of the Community Gala on Friday, Sept. 22.
The event is hosted by Olean General Hospital Foundation and Bradford Hospital Foundation to enhance the heart and vascular services available in the region. The black-tie optional event will run from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at Holiday Valley Resort’s main lodge with a rolling agenda.
“We’re excited to get the community engaged and hold our first big event since the pandemic. We wanted it to be not only something new but something big,” said Stacy Williams, executive director, Bradford Hospital Foundation. “We wanted to bring our two hospital campuses and communities together to solidify our message of unity — we’re stronger together.”
The celebration will also recognize the previous Golden Stethoscope and Nightingale award recipients. The Golden Stethoscope is presented to a physician who exhibits an exceptional level of professionalism, integrity, and teamwork in caring for patients and families, as well as interacting with hospital staff and other physicians. This is given out two a year to a physician throughout UAHS.
The Nightingale award, named after Florence Nightingale, is awarded to a nurse who provides exceptional patient care, excels in patient and family teachings, creates an environment of efficient open communication with patients, as well as serving as a role model for peers. This prestigious award is presented quarterly to one nurse throughout the entire health system.
“These heart and vascular services are essential to keep in this rural area. We get so many heartfelt expressions of gratitude from community members telling us how our services and providers saved their lives,” said Steve Jackson, president, OGH Foundation. “Those experiences were something we wanted to get behind and have the community support.”
OGH treats 1% of heart attacks in all of New York State with the interventional cardiac catheterization lab. When dealing with heart attacks, time is muscle, so having this service in the region helps to not only triage health events, but treat and save lives.
“Our hospital campuses see people from all over the region, we’re not just serving the Olean and Bradford communities. We have a population of 140,000 people that are counting on us and our services,” added Jackson.
In fact, residents throughout the Salamanca area are transported to UAHS campuses, OGH or BRMC, more than any other hospital in the area. 99% of emergency medical service (EMS) trips from Salamanca end up at OGH or BRMC.
To support the cause, anyone can purchase a ticket for $150 each which includes an open bar at the beginning of the event, endless hors d’oeuvres, as well as an entry into a $10,000 diamond giveaway, which was donated by ADJ ASK Design Jewelers.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/xqc/.