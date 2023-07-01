Upper Allegheny Health System (UAHS), parent company of Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC) and Olean General Hospital (OGH), presented George Walsh, RN, the second quarter nightingale award for the healthcare system. Walsh is a nurse in the behavioral health unit at OGH, where he started in 2020.
The nightingale award is a result of nominations from medical providers and other team members throughout UAHS. The prestigious award is presented quarterly to one nurse who provides exceptional patient care, excels in patient and family teachings, creates an environment of efficient open communication with patients, as well as serving as a role model for peers.
“George is an exceptional nurse who truly cares about the patients and team he works with. Always going out of his way for patients and team members to ensure safety for everyone sets him apart from the rest,” said his nomination. “He’s knowledgeable and pours his heart into everything he does. He’s calm and level headed in stressful situations, and demonstrates utmost respect to his patients. George is the true definition of a nurse and a strong role model in the profession. He is nothing short of amazing!”
UAHS named the highly coveted nursing award after Florence Nightingale, who laid the groundwork for the philosophy and underpinnings of modern-day nursing. Throughout Florence Nightingale’s career she displayed qualities such as integrity, nursing excellence, compassion and service. Walsh received the nightingale award because he exudes these qualities as a nurse within the organization.
“It’s great to see George being recognized for his outstanding nursing abilities,” said Jennifer Ruggles, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer, UAHS. “I can’ say enough about his skills, personality, determination and quality of care that he provides to our patients. He’s a huge asset to the team and he continues to set the bar high on creating that positive patient experience.”