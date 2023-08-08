Upper Allegheny Health System (UAHS), parent company of Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC) and Olean General Hospital (OGH), announced its August star award winners for each hospital campus.
Jason Santora and Amy Hayman were recognized at in-person ceremonies at BRMC and OGH, respectively.
The star award is offered monthly at BRMC and OGH to an employee who displays exceptional performance and inspires others to do the same. Members of the team are nominated for outstanding customer service, ongoing performance improvement, teamwork, communication, ownership/accountability and excellence. Employees are selected through patient and co-worker nominations.
Santora, a security officer at BRMC, was awarded the honor July 25.
"When working with our clients, Jason has such a respectful and caring attitude. He is an inspiration and a great example to those who work with mental health patients,” according to his nomination. “When manpower issues develop, Jason maintains a polite and respectful manner. He has a calm demeanor that helps to defuse any tense or harsh situations. It's always a pleasure to have him on a manpower team; it's not a simple job, and we're fortunate to have him!"
The OGH star award went to Hayman, a unit coordinator who works in the subacute rehab department, on July 27.
“Amy is always such a great help with explaining and giving tours of the department. Due to the excessive workload and happenings throughout the department, she knows how to make you understand and feel comfortable with it all,” according to her nomination. “Amy is always very thorough in her work and a pleasure to work with. She is a great addition to our UAHS team!”
Star award recipients received a chamber of commerce gift certificate, additional paid time off, certificate of recognition, UAHS logoed apparel, and the award-winner parking spot.