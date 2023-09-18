Upper Allegheny Health System (UAHS) parent company of Bradford Regional Medical Center in Bradford (BRMC) and Olean General Hospital in Olean, N.Y. (OGH), are proud to announce the September star award winners for each hospital campus.
Terrie O’Brien, RN, and Jared Capra were recognized at in-person ceremonies at BRMC and OGH, respectively.
The star award is offered monthly at BRMC and OGH to an employee who displays exceptional performance and inspires others to do the same. Members of the team are nominated for outstanding customer service, ongoing performance improvement, teamwork, communication, ownership/accountability, and excellence. Employees are selected by patients as well as co-worker nominations.
Terrie O’Brien, RN, patient safety and quality RN at BRMC, was awarded the honor on Sept.5.
“Terrie has been a key member of the organization for many years. She always goes above and beyond for the facility and its patients. She is motivated and takes every chance she can to learn new things to make improvements within her position,” according to her nomination. “Terrie is patient when assisting others, offering education to staff whenever it’s needed and she takes the time to listen to her patients. She does everything in her power to assist them with any concerns. Terrie is an outstanding member of the quality team and proves that she is a team player every day!”
The OGH star award went to Jared Capra, a maintenance worker in the plant services department on Aug. 29.
“Jared is simply an outstanding employee. He goes far above what is expected of him and is always willing to help anyone out, even if it means he gets behind himself. He is a great team player and his commitment to the hospital is unwavering. He is patient and takes care of all the outbuildings with the utmost care,” according to his nomination. “He has not faltered on any task given to him, especially when he knows that it means so much for the patients to get the care they require to heal. He is one that will continue to drive OGH to new heights and he will always be a light at the end of the tunnel for maintenance. We need more employees like him to continue to become a better hospital in the future.”
Other employees who were recognized and nominated for the September star award included Danielle Herbach, radiology; Deanna Thrush, The Pavilion, at BRMC as well as Kristina Deibler, HIM; Brian Ford, security; Tyler Stady, IT; and Tina Wedge, quality, at OGH.
Star award recipients received a Chamber of Commerce gift certificate, additional paid time off, certificate of recognition, UAHS logoed apparel, as well as the coveted star award parking spot. All nominees were recognized for their hard work toward UAHS’ drive to five ¾ five-stars.