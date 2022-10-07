Upper Allegheny Health System, parent company of Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC) and Olean General Hospital (OGH) announce the official appointment of P. Henri Lamothe, M.D., as chief medical officer.
Lamothe has been serving as the interim chief medical officer since June 2022.
“We’re pleased to bring Dr. Lamothe on permanently in the role of CMO,” said Jill Owens, MD, president, UAHS, BRMC, OGH. “His vision and proven leadership will strengthen our clinical development efforts and play a vital role in the patient experience improvement initiatives that we’re currently undertaking within our organization.”
Lamothe earned his bachelor’s degree in chemistry and French literature at Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn., and his medical degree at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine. He completed his internship and residency at the Medical Center of Delaware, Christiana Hospital, Hartford Hospital and the University of Connecticut School of Medicine.
“It’s great to be back ‘officially’,” said Lamothe. “I understand the importance of the services provided by UAHS are to the Bradford, Olean and the surrounding communities. I’m excited to continue to follow through with the initiatives I’ve started — making improvements on the quality of care and developing the clinical programs available to the region.”
Lamothe served as the medical director for BRMC and OGH emergency departments from 2007 to 2016.
Another appointment to UAHS administration is BylleJo Holzwarth to senior director of human resources.
Holzwarth, a lifelong Bradford native, has been an employee of BRMC and OGH since 1995 in a multitude of roles within the human resources department; benefits specialist, senior HR generalist, and human resources manager.
She has occupied the role of interim senior director of human resources since September 2022.
“BylleJo is a great addition to the leadership team at UAHS,” Owens said. “Her 27 years of experience within the organization are irreplaceable. I couldn’t imagine a better person to execute our human resources strategies and recruitment efforts.”
She earned her bachelor’s degree in human resources management from Western Governors University and holds a professional membership in the Society for Human Resources Management.