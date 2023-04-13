Folks who attended high school from the 70s until just recently may recall a sewing project, cooking using the stove and learning proper recipe measurements — and while all that can be useful later in life, a recent class at Otto-Eldred High School has been using their home economics courses to teach students about animals, composting and agriculture.
In today’s classrooms in Otto-Eldred High School, agriculture is a staple of their home economics program — and a large part of participating students belong to the Eldred chapter of the Future Farmers of America (FFA).
Otto-Eldred Superintendent Matt Splain recently invited U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Pa., to take a tour of their greenhouse, agribusiness lab, their workshop, engine lab, life sciences lab, welding booth and woodshop. The tour was provided by FFA students after Thompson shared a lunch with FFA student leaders and FFA members: Sarah Beaver, Ethan VanCamp, Cora Kilcoin, Hailey Farr, Rowan Kriner, Lexi Price, Jacob Aldrich, Addie Bell, Kayla Burrows, Nick Brown, Danica Austin, Jaidyn Goodman, Anna Schuessler, Zeb Raught and Abram Austin.
The tour with Thompson began in the shop with students outlining their hard work and procedures within the shop, before returning to their regularly scheduled classes.
“A huge thank you to Congressman Glenn Thompson on visiting our agriculture science program,” said Brandon Witmer, agriculture science teacher. “Thompson ate lunch with our current and future chapter officers and toured our program. He was able to see all the different pathways our agriculture department has to offer and see how agriculture education can be so successful in a rural school. We discussed current issues that are facing not only Pennsylvania agriculture but also American agriculture. Great day and experience for our students!”
Thompson then was introduced to the engine lab by Gavin Silvis and Nick Brown to showcase Engine Competition and the work they perform on small engines. Moving onto the life sciences lab, students explained their wildlife project, and the program as a whole; Agricultural Field Day; deer tick project; and the rabbits which are housed in the laboratory at the school.
Thompson was then provided a demonstration on learning how to weld and a Sheppard’s Hooks in the welding booth. Then in the woodshop, Thompson discussed woodshop projects — including the equipment the school currently has and the opportunities they provide within the lab space. Talk of practical projects, such as shelves, raised beds, planter boxes and turkey calls were outlined for Thompson before the students introduced him to the finer woodshop projects, such as: toboggan sleds, gun cabinets, clocks, Adirondack chairs and more.
Before the final stop on the tour, the greenhouse, Thompson was invited to the agribusiness lab — where the students manufacture organic deodorant, fruit loop candies, chapstick, beeswax body scrub, decorative candles and many additional hand-made projects.
To purchase any of the above listed projects produced by the FFA students of Otto-Eldred visit their social media sites on Instagram at #ottoeldredffa or on Facebook at Otto-Eldred FFA.
The last leg of the FFA tour with Thompson included a walk around the school’s greenhouse where he was introduced to ducks, hydroponics and an individual project for the Otto-Eldred FFA senior members of growing flowers, which they then trim and arrange in bouquets for sale — with the profit supporting the purchase of freshman FFA members blue FFA jackets.
“I believe it is fair to say that Otto-Eldred Jr./Sr. High School has one of the best agriculture programs in the state,” said Thompson. “Which is so important as the entire state of Pennsylvania depends on agriculture.”