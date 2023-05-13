Two Republicans are vying for the ballot for Bradford Township supervisor in next week’s primary election.
Incumbent Steve Mascho is being challenged by resident Ed Hayden.
A lifelong resident of Bradford, Mascho has lived in the township for almost forty years and has served as a board supervisor for the past 18 years. His experience includes working nearly 50 years as a heavy equipment operator, working for Quaker State and Foster Township, and earning the Safe Driver award from Crossett Inc. Most recently, he is self-employed in excavating services and driving tractor trailers. He is a member of the First United Presbyterian Church and former deacon.
During his time as township supervisor, he has gained in-depth knowledge and a clear view of the various components of the township. In 2020, he was instrumental in working with PennDOT in creating a detour for thru-traffic while the South Avenue bridge was under construction. He has worked with businesses to locate and welcome them into the township, including Hoover Oilfield Supply and Universal Well Services, both having the potential to bring significant revenue into the area.
Going forward, Mascho plans to focus on much needed road repairs and to adhere to a strict schedule of road maintenance. He will ensure clean-outs of drainage ditches and culverts, preventing flooding and further damage to roads and properties. He will ensure that bridges are constructed in a cost-effective and timely manner by seeking funds through state grants and prioritizing bridge projects.
“I believe that my experience and attributes are crucial components in what it takes to serve you well for another term. I am strongly committed to our residents and will work in their best interests while keeping costs down, making it affordable and more desirable to live in our township,” Mascho said. “There are never-ending ways to improve and develop, all while keeping within our budget. I will continue to treat residents with respect and tend to their concerns. With your vote, I will continue to fight against back door deals, and always vote NO to wasteful spending. And I will promote transparency so all residents are informed of how we are using their tax dollars.”
Hayden, a Bradford Township resident for nearly 50 years, graduated from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, receiving a degree in Information Systems/Computer Science in 2002 and an additional degree in Business Management in 2007.
Hayden currently holds the designation of “CSP” from the Board of Certified Safety Professionals and also “SHRM- CP” from the Society for Human Resource Management. Hayden is currently the director of employee relations with the Human Resources department of Zippo Manufacturing Company, where he’s been employed for the past 28 years.
Hayden has a history of giving back to the local community. He has been a member of the Bradford Township Volunteer Fire Department for over 30 years where he has served as president, vice president, director, secretary and lieutenant. Hayden has been the president of the Era’s Less Fortunate (ELF) Fund for the past ten years. He sits on the Bradford Area High School Tech Advisory board, is a board member of the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford Alumni Association, and a member of the West Branch United Methodist Church.
Hayden and his family are actively involved in the McKean County CYS foster care system as well and have opened their home to children in need for the past five years, two of whom he and his wife adopted. Hayden currently resides with his wife Rachael and their five children.
Hayden stated, “We live in the greatest township around and I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else. But we have some work to do. We need to start by building unity within the township again (both within the leadership and with the residents) and then tackle the issues — starting with improving our township roads by developing both a short and long-term plan in addition to working to attract new businesses to the township.
“I’ve helped build organizations with positive and successful outcomes, and I believe I have the skills, the ethical approach and the experience to continue to make our township the best that it can be.”