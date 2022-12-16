Two Olean, N.Y., men were jailed on drug charges after a traffic stop in Lewis Run when state police allegedly found 2 pounds of marijuana in their car.

Cristo Sauri, 43, and David Lee, 25, were both charged with possession with intent to deliver, a felony; possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

