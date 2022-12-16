Two Olean, N.Y., men were jailed on drug charges after a traffic stop in Lewis Run when state police allegedly found 2 pounds of marijuana in their car.
Cristo Sauri, 43, and David Lee, 25, were both charged with possession with intent to deliver, a felony; possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Sauri was also charged with driving while his license was revoked and driving an unregistered vehicle, both summary offenses.
According to the criminal complaint, at 11:12 p.m. Wednesday, a vehicle driven by Sauri had its high-beam headlights on when it went by a state police vehicle on Route 219. The trooper turned his car around and pulled Sauri over. Lee was a passenger in the vehicle.
When the trooper went to the driver’s side window of the vehicle, there was a smell of marijuana coming from inside it, the complaint stated. He asked Sauri about marijuana, and the driver said there was a “little bit,” at which time Lee showed him a “ceramic platter covered in green marijuana” that was by his feet.
There was a cardboard box in plain view in the back seat labeled “Bud Brothers” and “420.” When the trooper asked what was in the box, Sauri was vague, saying “just some stuff,” the complaint stated.
The trooper had both men step out of the vehicle and asked for consent to search; Sauri said no, that he just wanted to get going, according to the complaint. The trooper told him his license was suspended and he was not permitted to drive, and the registration on the vehicle was expired.
While waiting for a tow truck, Lee asked to speak to the trooper. He told him the marijuana in the vehicle was his, that he worked at a marijuana store in Olean and was asked to bring marijuana to a party that he and Sauri were going to in the Clearfield area, the complaint read.
The trooper applied for a search warrant and, at about 2 a.m., searched the vehicle, finding about 2 pounds of marijuana, six jars of THC wax, a green tube with marijuana residue and a partially smoked blunt with marijuana, the complaint stated. Lee told police he had no intention of selling any of it, he planned to share it.
Both men were arraigned early Thursday morning before on-call District Judge Rich Luther and remanded to the McKean County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail each. Both were scheduled to appear in Central Court on Dec. 22.
Possession of small amounts of marijuana for personal use are legal in New York state, however, unlicensed possession or transport of larger amounts are not. Possession of non-medicinal marijuana in any amount remains illegal in Pennsylvania.