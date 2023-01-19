ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — Two new spring semester exhibitions open Saturday, Jan. 28, at St. Bonaventure University’s Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts.
“Altogether Elsewhere,” the second of a two-part exhibition guest-curated by Gary Keem, a 1969 St. Bonaventure graduate, will be featured in the Quick Center’s Kenney Gallery.
“This exhibition celebrates the relationships in color, style and genre among women artists working in various media through two centuries,” said Evelyn Penman, assistant director and senior curator at the Quick Center. Many regional women artists are featured in the exhibition including Monica Angle, Kristen Mezzadri, Irene Haupt and Catherine Burchfield Parker.
An artist’s gallery talk by Angle will be held at 1 p.m. on Feb. 21, and another gallery talk with Curator Keem will be held at 1 p.m. on March 20. The talks will be free and open to the public.
A second exhibition, “Mary Lou Alexander: A Retrospective,” features the work of Mary Lou Alexander, a fiber artist from Hubbard, Ohio.
Alexander’s first career was as a tenured professor of biological sciences at Ohio’s Kent State University. But after taking an improvisational quilt making class she could no longer deny her love of sewing, stitching and embroidery, and within two years she resigned her professorship to be a full-time fiber artist.
Like a scientist, Alexander experiments with different surface design techniques, such as screen printing, low-water immersion and stenciling. She has learned shibori-dyeing processes and has experimented with shaping silk fabrics into three dimensional pieces.
“Much of her work reflects what she taught, with titles such as ‘Growth Series,’ ‘Big Bang’ and ‘Flotsam’ gracing her projects,” said Penman. “Her work is colorful, new and exciting and has to be seen in person to be appreciated.”
This exhibition is also housed in the Kenney Gallery.