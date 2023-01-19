ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — Two new spring semester exhibitions open Saturday, Jan. 28, at St. Bonaventure University’s Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts.

“Altogether Elsewhere,” the second of a two-part exhibition guest-curated by Gary Keem, a 1969 St. Bonaventure graduate, will be featured in the Quick Center’s Kenney Gallery.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos